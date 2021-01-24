CEEK VR (CEEK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $145,920.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $145,920.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00076723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.69 or 0.00819865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00053156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.02 or 0.04458832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018206 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

