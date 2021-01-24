Celer Network (CELR) Market Cap Reaches $39.41 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $39.41 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00076687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.71 or 0.00783725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.61 or 0.04521391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017960 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,283,347 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

