Celo (CELO) Price Up 29.5% Over Last Week

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $523.15 million and $37.00 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.84 or 0.00008874 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00055182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00129831 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00076350 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00286171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00071028 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,377.48 or 1.01297842 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo

Celo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

