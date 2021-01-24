Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC on exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $30.62 million and $89,189.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00076371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $264.13 or 0.00805325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00054129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.60 or 0.04581458 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00027944 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 30,615,640 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

