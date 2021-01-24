Celo Dollar Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $30.72 million and approximately $88,157.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00074702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.82 or 0.00743713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00050595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.19 or 0.04392172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017774 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 30,596,217 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

