Centaur 1-Day Volume Tops $238,211.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Centaur coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market capitalization of $828,528.09 and approximately $238,211.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centaur has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

Centaur Coin Trading

Centaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

