Centrality (CENNZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.23 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Centrality token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Centrality has a total market cap of $42.15 million and $1.23 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centrality has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00077102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.30 or 0.00859456 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.16 or 0.04470401 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00016308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018183 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.