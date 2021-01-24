Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Position Trimmed by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,340 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in Cerner by 7.7% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 129,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 103,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Cerner in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $143,196.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $81.75.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CERN. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.32.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

