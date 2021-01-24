CertiK Market Capitalization Reaches $26.57 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $11.19 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK token can currently be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00003206 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00054946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00128359 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00076631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00280749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00070892 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00040210 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 100,922,767 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,643,522 tokens. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

CertiK Token Trading

CertiK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

