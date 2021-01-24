CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,695 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 1.35% of CEVA worth $13,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in CEVA during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CEVA by 77.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CEVA by 321.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $68.63 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6,863.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

