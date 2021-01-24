CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,821,000 after buying an additional 57,026 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

CF traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $43.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,273. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.