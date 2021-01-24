CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.14.

GIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 876.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,309,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,512,805 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,686,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,747,000 after purchasing an additional 185,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 113.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,078,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,212 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 24.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,485,000 after purchasing an additional 486,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,821,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

GIB stock opened at $78.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average of $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CGI has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $87.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. CGI’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

