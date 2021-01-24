Chainlink (LINK) Trading Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for approximately $24.55 or 0.00077344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a market cap of $9.88 billion and $3.82 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $276.52 or 0.00871093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00055533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.63 or 0.04478391 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00016337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018196 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00026223 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 402,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

