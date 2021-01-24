ChainX (PCX) Tops One Day Volume of $3.58 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. ChainX has a total market cap of $48.70 million and $3.58 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChainX has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $6.31 or 0.00019547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00055799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00130290 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00076201 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00283628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00070651 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,430.88 or 1.00539655 BTC.

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

