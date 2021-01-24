Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRL. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NYSE CRL opened at $280.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $284.60.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $5,112,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,747,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total transaction of $1,686,636.92. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,307,020. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,231,000 after buying an additional 299,655 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,111,000 after buying an additional 409,339 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 348.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,563,000 after buying an additional 499,581 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 422,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,679,000 after buying an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 138.1% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,749,000 after buying an additional 96,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

