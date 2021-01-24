ChartEx 1-Day Volume Tops $85,051.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $236,475.69 and approximately $85,051.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

