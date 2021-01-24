ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.01 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $302,699.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,990.55 or 0.99950671 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00025309 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00022430 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000275 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

