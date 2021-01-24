Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Chevron posted earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $5.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,658,000. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4,049.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 217,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 12,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,810,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,642,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.46 and a 200 day moving average of $83.31. Chevron has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $113.49.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

