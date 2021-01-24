Chimpion (BNANA) Price Down 34.2% This Week

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for $3.30 or 0.00010089 BTC on exchanges. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $104.56 million and approximately $909,303.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded down 34.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00077137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $277.15 or 0.00848464 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00054274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,509.33 or 0.04620670 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00027624 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

Chimpion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

