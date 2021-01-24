Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.96.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPRQF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of PPRQF opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.