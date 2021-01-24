Chromia (CHR) Trading Up 14.3% This Week

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $13.39 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chromia has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00076148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.47 or 0.00834666 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00054251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,450.13 or 0.04508456 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017991 BTC.

About Chromia

CHR is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

