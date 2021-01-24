Chrono.tech Trading Down 0.7% This Week (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Chrono.tech token can now be bought for about $2.84 or 0.00008824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $48,275.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00076370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $264.57 or 0.00820843 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00054378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,452.88 or 0.04507611 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017953 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 710,112 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.

