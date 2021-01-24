Chronologic (DAY) Price Tops $0.0875

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $103,181.47 and approximately $363.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chronologic has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0875 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00076370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $264.57 or 0.00820843 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00054378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,452.88 or 0.04507611 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017953 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.