Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $14,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,918,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 127.8% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 19,775 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of CHD stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.