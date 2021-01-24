Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. Chuy’s reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 410.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Chuy’s stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,831. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04. Chuy’s has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.95 million, a P/E ratio of -79.38 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy's Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

