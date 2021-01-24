Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $247.00.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,839,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,371 shares of company stock valued at $31,077,824. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CI opened at $223.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.89 and a 200 day moving average of $189.54. Cigna has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.