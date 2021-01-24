Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.5% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Cisco Systems by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,420 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 17.7% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 30,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.26.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $189.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

