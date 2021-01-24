Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 275,906 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 154,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 133,506 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 78,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $189.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,276.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

