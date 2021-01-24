Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Cut by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $80.76. The company has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

