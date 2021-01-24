Civic Tops One Day Trading Volume of $44.02 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. Civic has a market cap of $102.22 million and approximately $44.02 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Civic has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Civic token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00077102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $271.30 or 0.00859456 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.16 or 0.04470401 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00016308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018183 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

