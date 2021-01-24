Civitas (CIV) Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a total market cap of $66,175.70 and approximately $9.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009147 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 104.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000074 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,917,837 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

