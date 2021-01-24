Close Asset Management Ltd Purchases 1,119 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 15.0% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $199,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,831.72.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,892.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,762.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,624.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,932.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.