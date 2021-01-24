Cloudbric (CLB) Price Down 43.9% This Week

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded up 27.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Cloudbric has traded down 43.9% against the dollar. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $7,404.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cloudbric coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cloudbric alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00076370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $264.57 or 0.00820843 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00054378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,452.88 or 0.04507611 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017953 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

CLB is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

Cloudbric can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cloudbric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cloudbric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.