CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Bought by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,785 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.66% of CMC Materials worth $29,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 120.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 89.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 21.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 13.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials stock opened at $167.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.52. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.26 and a 52 week high of $174.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $274.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

