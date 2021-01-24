CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CEO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CNOOC in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNOOC by 39.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,787,000 after buying an additional 139,773 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNOOC by 301.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 71,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after buying an additional 53,439 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNOOC during the fourth quarter valued at $4,202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CNOOC by 80.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 31,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNOOC during the third quarter valued at $2,696,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNOOC stock traded down $6.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.67. 506,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.07 and a 200-day moving average of $103.33. CNOOC has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $168.63.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

