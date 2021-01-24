Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,244 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 253.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 183.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period.

Shares of UTF stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $27.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

