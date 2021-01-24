Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 680,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,193 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.95% of Coherus BioSciences worth $11,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $34,892.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 49,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $928,944.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,861. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHRS opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The firm had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.