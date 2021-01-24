CoinDeal Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $332.00 (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. CoinDeal Token has a market capitalization of $353,203.99 and $332.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinDeal Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinDeal Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00055768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00130234 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00076618 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00294954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00071950 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00039305 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Profile

CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 tokens. The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com

CoinDeal Token Token Trading

CoinDeal Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinDeal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinDeal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.