CoinEx Token (CET) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $739,105.00

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $8.64 million and approximately $739,105.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00077159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.03 or 0.00859192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00054419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.29 or 0.04589893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018033 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CET is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.