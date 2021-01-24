CoinPoker (CHP) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $6,902.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00076687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.71 or 0.00783725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.61 or 0.04521391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017960 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker (CHP) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

