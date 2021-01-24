Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIGI. TD Securities upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of CIGI opened at $92.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 1.61. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $692.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 47,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 30.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,507,000 after purchasing an additional 92,392 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Colliers International Group by 395.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

