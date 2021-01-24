Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) versus HF Enterprises (NASDAQ:HFEN) Financial Survey

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) and HF Enterprises (NASDAQ:HFEN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Colliers International Group and HF Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colliers International Group 2.27% 12.41% 2.16% HF Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Colliers International Group and HF Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colliers International Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 HF Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colliers International Group presently has a consensus price target of $85.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.12%. Given Colliers International Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than HF Enterprises.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Colliers International Group and HF Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colliers International Group $3.05 billion 1.22 $102.90 million $2.57 36.00 HF Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Colliers International Group has higher revenue and earnings than HF Enterprises.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.8% of Colliers International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats HF Enterprises on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services. The company also provides outsourcing and advisory services that consist of property management, valuation, property marketing, and research services; and project management services, such as planning and advisory, development management, project and program management, and commissioning and energy services to academic, corporate, cultural and non-profit, healthcare, hospitality, residential, and retail sectors, as well as federal, state, and municipal markets. In addition, it offers capital market services comprising debt and equity finance, investment management, and valuation and appraisal services. Further, the company provides corporate solutions, such as business and portfolio, supply chain and logistics, data center and digital, and workplace consulting services, as well as technology services. Additionally, it offers services for various properties, including office, land, healthcare, industrial, retail, multi-family, hospitality, and special purpose properties. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About HF Enterprises

HF Enterprises Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia. The company owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects, as well as lease units; and provides consulting, implementation, and development services related to digital transformation of enterprises. It also focuses on the research, development, and sale of Linebacker, a therapeutic drug platform; Laetose, a functional sugar substitute; and 3F, a multi-use fragrance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. HF Enterprises Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Hancock Fabrics, Inc.

