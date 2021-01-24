Color Platform Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $102.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 45.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.00 million and $102.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,309.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.68 or 0.01362789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.01 or 0.00552579 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00045356 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002496 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006198 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

Color Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

