Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,292.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,179.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3,174.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,661.64.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

