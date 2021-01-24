Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities increased their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

In other news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total transaction of $238,058.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at $782,599.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,854 shares of company stock worth $710,472 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 6.2% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 102.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $43.29 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.30, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

