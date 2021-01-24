Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,420 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 93,825 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $48.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $222.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

