Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFRUY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 136,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,061. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

