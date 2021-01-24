Comparing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) & Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioqual has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Bioqual’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -163.87% -89.65% Bioqual 9.12% 17.62% 9.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Bioqual’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.87 million ($1.34) -2.96 Bioqual $46.36 million 1.69 $4.23 million N/A N/A

Bioqual has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.5% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Bioqual shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Bioqual, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60 Bioqual 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $5.80, suggesting a potential upside of 46.46%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Bioqual.

Summary

Bioqual beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Bioqual Company Profile

Bioqual, Inc. provides research, development, pre-clinical, and testing/assay services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer. Its services also include sample processing, virus stock generation, quantitation of infectious virus, virus neutralization assays, hemagglutination inhibition assay, quantitative PCR, antigen and antibody ELISA detection assays, flow cytometry, lymphocyte proliferation, and other cell-based assays. In addition, the company provides in-vivo animal model services related services. Bioqual, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

