Comparing Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) and Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) and Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Melco Resorts & Entertainment and Great Eagle’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melco Resorts & Entertainment $5.74 billion 1.31 $373.17 million $0.94 17.40 Great Eagle $1.18 billion 1.82 -$43.10 million N/A N/A

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Great Eagle.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and Great Eagle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Melco Resorts & Entertainment 2 1 7 0 2.50 Great Eagle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $22.23, indicating a potential upside of 35.85%. Given Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Melco Resorts & Entertainment is more favorable than Great Eagle.

Profitability

This table compares Melco Resorts & Entertainment and Great Eagle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melco Resorts & Entertainment -37.56% -45.84% -12.88% Great Eagle N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Eagle has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.7% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Melco Resorts & Entertainment beats Great Eagle on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities. The company also operates Altira Macau, a casino hotel, which has approximately 112 gaming tables and 56 gaming machines; 230 hotel rooms; various fine dining and casual restaurants, and recreation and leisure facilities; and various non-gaming amenities comprising spa, gymnasium, outdoor garden podium, and sky terrace lounge. In addition, it operates Studio City, a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail, and gaming resort that comprises 280 gaming tables and 980 gaming machines in Cotai, Macau. Further, the company owns and operates 7 Mocha Clubs with 1,034 gaming machines, as well as Taipa Square casino in Taipa Island, Macau. Additionally, it operates and manages City of Dreams Manila, a casino, hotel, retail, and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. The company was formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited and changed its name to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited in April 2017. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. As of February 16, 2017, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited operates as a subsidiary of Melco Leisure and Entertainment Group Limited.

About Great Eagle

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments. The company engages in leasing furnished apartments; and workspace, asset management, hotel accommodation, food and banquet, and restaurant operations. It also owns and operates a portfolio of hotels under The Langham, Langham Place, and Cordis brand names. In addition, the company offers property management services, including facilities management, security services, cleanliness and hygiene, financial management, staff training, green and risk management, maintenance and repairs, building survey, car park management, consultancy, and club house management services, as well as property maintenance and agency services. Further, it sells building materials; invests in securities; offers real estate investment trust, project, treasury, investment, and investment fund management services, as well as procurement and financing services; and issues medium term notes. Great Eagle Holdings Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

