Comparing OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) and VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) and OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares VYNE Therapeutics and OncoSec Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VYNE Therapeutics N/A -331.83% -210.68% OncoSec Medical N/A -332.61% -148.97%

This table compares VYNE Therapeutics and OncoSec Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VYNE Therapeutics $10.64 million 29.66 -$73.70 million ($3.09) -0.61 OncoSec Medical N/A N/A -$42.25 million ($2.56) -2.82

OncoSec Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VYNE Therapeutics. OncoSec Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VYNE Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

VYNE Therapeutics has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoSec Medical has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for VYNE Therapeutics and OncoSec Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VYNE Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 OncoSec Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00

VYNE Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 192.55%. OncoSec Medical has a consensus price target of $7.38, indicating a potential upside of 2.01%. Given VYNE Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe VYNE Therapeutics is more favorable than OncoSec Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.1% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of OncoSec Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of OncoSec Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VYNE Therapeutics beats OncoSec Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older. The company is also developing FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea in adults; and FCD105, a topical combination foam that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris. In addition, it is developing Serlopitant, a once-daily oral NK1 receptor antagonist, used as a treatment option for pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. The company was formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VYNE Therapeutics Inc. in September 2020. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor. It is also developing ImmunoPulse IL-12 with KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced melanoma that is in Phase IIb clinical trials (KEYNOTE-695) and advanced or metastatic triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), which is in Phase II clinical trials (KEYNOTE-890); ImmunoPulse IL-12 and KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced or metastatic melanoma that has completed Phase II clinical trials; and ImmunoPulse IL-12 monotherapy in patients with metastatic melanoma, which has completed the Phase II clinical trials. In addition, the company is developing monotherapy biomarker study in patients with advanced or metastatic TNBC that has completed the Phase II clinical trials; and new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications to treat deep visceral lesions, such as liver, lung, bladder, pancreatic, and other visceral lesions. It has clinical trial collaborations with Merck & Co., Inc. and its subsidiary in connection with the KEYNOTE-695 and KEYNOTE-890 studies; a research collaboration with Duke University's Center for Applied Therapeutics to evaluate enhanced IL-12 DNA-plasmid; a research collaboration with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to evaluate the use of Roswell Park's intravital microscopy and enhanced IL-12 DNA-plasmid; and collaboration with Providence Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.

